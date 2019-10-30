2021 ATH Comfortable With Bly & Carolina
Norfolk, VA, 3-star class of 2021 running back Malik Newton was among a large contingent of prospects on hand for North Carolina’s thrilling 20-17 victory over Duke this past Saturday at Kenan Stad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news