GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech’s DeAngelo Hall will be part of the 2019 ACC Football Legends Class as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

This year’s class will be honored during the ACC Night of Legends presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Charlotte Convention Center, on Friday, Dec. 6, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 15th annual ACC Football Championship Game, set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

A 2016 inductee into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and a 14-year NFL veteran, Hall currently serves as an in-studio analyst for NFL Network. An All-America performer for the Hokies in 2003, the Chesapeake, Virginia native was a first-round selection of the Atlanta Falcons (eighth overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft.

One of the most versatile players to ever suit up for the Hokies, Hall played in 35 career games for Tech, racking up 172 total tackles and eight interceptions – one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hall also returned 53 punts for 786 yards and four touchdowns. Hall’s career with the Hokies couldn’t have started any better than him intercepting a pass in his first game as a true freshman against Connecticut.

In addition, Hall caught seven passes for 86 yards and one touchdown, and rushed twice for 21 yards and one touchdown. He was also a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist in his junior season, an honor given to the top cornerback in the nation. Hall still holds or shares the school record for punt returns for a touchdown in a game [two], in a season [three], and in a career [five].

A standout performer at Deep Creek High School, he played 14 seasons in the NFL and amassed 43 interceptions, which were the highest total of any active player when he played his final game. Hall also added 132 passes defended, five interceptions returned for touchdownand 11 forced fumbles during his career.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive back played four seasons in Atlanta before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2008. Hall played eight games for the Raiders before his release, after which he signed with the Washington Redskins where he finished his career. Currently, Hall is tied for an NFL record for most interceptions in a single game (four) and holds the record for most career fumble return yards (328) in NFL history.

The other members of the 2019 ACC Football Legends Class includes: Boston College’s Joe Nash, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Duke’s Christopher Port, Florida State’s Ron Sellers, Georgia Tech’s Derrick Morgan, Louisville’s Deion Branch, Miami’s Bernie Kosar, North Carolina’s Julius Peppers, NC State’s Nate Irving, Pitt’s Rickey Jackson, Syracuse’s Joe Morris, Virginia’s Don Majkowski and Wake Forest’s Bob McCeary.