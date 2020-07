VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was on hand at Twist Martini on Tuesday evening for 5-star CB Tony Grimes’ announcement he will play football at North Carolina and spoke with the family afterward about the decision.

The No. 13 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2021, Grimes picked the Tar Heels over Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Here is a short interview with Grimes and his parents.