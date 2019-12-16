Three-star offensive lineman James Pogorelc has taken official visits to Michigan and Virginia, two of his top three schools. Rather than “rush” through and sign this week when the early period begins, the Chantilly standout plans to take that third visit next month and then make a decision.

The 6-foot-8, 270 pounder saw Ann Arbor last weekend and Charlottesville this past one. He believes it’s important to get out to Palo Alto in January.

So what did he learn about the Wahoos during his time on Grounds?



