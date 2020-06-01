



When word broke this weekend that Nike was officially canceling the remainder of its EYBL schedule for 2020, there was understandably plenty of reaction among recruits and observers alike. With the spring already lost and NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville no longer on the schedule, the fact that it appears summer AAU ball is also headed in that direction is significant.

This is one of those areas where the differences between football and basketball recruiting are laid bare. On the former, kids are committing at a record pace despite not being able to take the normal visits that they would have through spring practices and in then in the lead up to summer camps. As of now, the NCAA’s pandemic-inspired dead period leaves no real room for visits until the start of the fall semester.

Despite the fact that many football players will miss out on in-person camps, something Bronco Mendenhall believes is one of the best tools in a coach’s toolbox, it seems like that side of the recruiting coin remains in good shape as players wait for the chance to get back out on the road.

But on the hoops side, the reality is that the entire calendar is built around these spring/summer evaluation periods. Missing out on the chance to be seen by coaches will leave a detrimental hole for a lot of recruits who otherwise would’ve soaked up eyeballs in gyms where assistant and head coaches alike were watching other players.

For UVa specifically, Tony Bennett and his staff are pretty far along in 2021 despite not having a commit yet. That should help the sting of losing out on AAU this year. The top two targets appear to be Trevor Keels and Efton Reid, with either occupying the top spot depending on who you talk to and when. Beyond them, there are a number of 21s that have been well scouted to this point.

Events like the EYBL (depending on how “open” for evals the different sessions are every year based on the NCAA’s recruiting calendar) are invaluable not just for the chance for coaches to see players in action but for players to see intent from coaches. For example, not having the chance to go full staff for every one of your top target's games is significant. Relatedly, this is also an opportunity for some schools to not only show how much a player is wanted but to do so while another school’s talk is shown to be merely noise: Where coaches spend their time matters.

Beyond how coaches staff the open periods at EYBL, Adidas, and UA events—assuming the latter two eventually are canceled as well—there’s also the fact that UVa has several spots to use in this class. As you can see, Bennett and Co. have been pretty busy early on and there are already a number of offers out to guys in this cycle.

Realistically, as associate head coach Jason Williford explained this spring, the Wahoos—after landing former Rice wing Trey Murphy—will ideally use all three scholarships going after a big, a guard, and then the best available player. But, as he said later, coaches are “handcuffed” to some degree not seeing the best of the best playing against the best, which in turn means evaluating other guys or “new” faces will be even more difficult. After all, if you can’t see that player going up against known commodities you’ve seen several times there are risks involved. Virginia has at times, most famously with Kihei Clark, found a guy during the summer that the staff went all in on and that was only really able to happen because coaches saw him at Peach Jam or other such summer events.

If nothing else, the lack of that level of eval makes reaching for kids less likely. In turn, that means there will be players who otherwise would’ve gotten high major offers who now likely will not.

All told, there’s a chance the NCAA could put together some special evaluation periods, be it late summer or even in the fall, to help players get out in front of coaches. But realistically, without the shoe companies and their events—as well as the satellite events that take place around their various stops, both for rising seniors and younger guys as well—there’s just no doubt that basketball recruiting will be vastly different going forward.

Even if things go well these next few months, if the NCAA loosens restrictions on the number of times coaches can see players post-summer, and if life returns to normal, the blip in 2021 cycle will be felt for at least another cycle if not two.



